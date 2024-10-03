Rare flying snake spotted in India, WATCH the video here

Jalalabad: A video of a snake floating in the air is going viral on internet. Social media users are stunned as a snake appeared to fly through the air in Jalalabad, Fazilka.

As per the footage, a snake is seen flying across the road creating panic in the area. The incident happened when a salon worker saw the snake flying across the road. The snake was spotted flying over his head as a long ribbon strip.

Snakes are frightening enough. Flying snakes are a whole new level of scary. The flying snakes are also called as Chrysopelea. It is a non venomous snake. The smallest species can grow up to 2 feet. These flying snakes don’t actually fly but through the motion of their bodies they are able to glide up to 100 meters. They are able to fly by pulling up their ventral scale to shape their underside concave, like in a parachute.

The Indian flying snake exhibits a distinctive color pattern, featuring a black and green background with prominent orange spots. These snakes can lay up to 12 eggs at a time in trees or hollows of trees and animals. These are mostly found in western ghats, parts of eastern ghats, and all of north east.

WATCH the video here: