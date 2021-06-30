Rare and giant snail spotted on banks of Godavari River, See pics

A rare and giant snail was found on the shore of the Godavari river in Uppada village under East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Pictures of the bright-coloured snail, which sparked much interest among netizens, has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the snail was auctioned for Rs 18,000.

The orange-coloured snail is usually known as Australian trumpet or False Trumpet. Scientifically, the snail is referred to as ‘Syrinx Aruanus,’ suggesting snails with extremely large appearance.

