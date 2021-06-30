Rare and giant snail spotted on banks of Godavari River, See pics

A rare and giant snail was found on the shore of the Godavari river in Uppada village under East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Pictures of the bright-coloured snail, which sparked much interest among netizens, has been shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the snail was auctioned for Rs 18,000.

The orange-coloured snail is usually known as Australian trumpet or False Trumpet. Scientifically, the snail is referred to as ‘Syrinx Aruanus,’ suggesting snails with extremely large appearance.

The post has garnered several reactions since it was shared.

