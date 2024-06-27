Rare ! 52-year-old man developed hair inside throat due to smoking

In a very rare case, a 52-year-old man from Austria who smoked heavily for years developed an extremely rare condition, hair growing inside his throat.

His case was reported last week in the American Journal of Case Reports.

The unidentified man visited the doctor in 2007, he was experiencing a hoarse voice, difficulty breathing and a chronic cough. During an examination with a bronchoscope, doctors found inflammation and surprisingly, several hairs growing in his throat, especially in an area that he had his surgery. The man was diagnosed with endotracheal hair growth, or hair growing in the throat.

At the age of 10, the man had almost drowned and had to undergo a tracheotomy, a procedure that created an opening in his windpipe. This opening was stabilized using a skin and cartilage graft taken from his ear. This grafted area, unexpectedly, became the unlikely spot where hair started growing.

Doctors were able to remove the hairs by plucking them out, a procedure that provided relief but it is not a permanent solution.

The hairs continued to regrow, and the patient returned to the hospital annually for 14 years, complaining of the same symptoms. These hairs, usually numbering six to nine and reaching about 2 inches long, grew through his voice box and even into his mouth. The man was treated with antibiotics as the hairs were covered with bacteria.

Later, he took a major decision and quit smoking in 2022, then the doctors were able to perform an endoscopic argon plasma coagulation procedure where they burnedd the root from which the hair was growing, preventing future regrowth.