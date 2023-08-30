Rakhi-special Mehendi design with a QR code? Here’s the catch

In an era where digital convenience has stepped into every aspect of life, a video has surfaced online. Soon after getting shared, the video took over the internet.

The video shows a unique mehendi design with a QR code delicately painted on a woman’s hand. This amazing fusion of art and technology has caught attention of the netizens, especially due to the Rakhi festival being round the corner.

Rakhi tradition involves the exchange of gifts between siblings. Customarily, girls and women ties rakhis on the wrists of their brothers in return of which they receive gifts. This imaginative mehendi design introduces a modern twist to this practice. The mehendi QR code allows the brother to digitally transfer the money by scanning the code.

But, there’s a catch! Scroll to know

The video was originally shared on Instagram by a mehendi artist named Yash. However, before people could flood him with requests of a similar mehendi design, he gave a clarification himself.

In the caption posted along with the video, Yash wrote, “It’s just a content I edited this payment transaction screen recording with my mehendi video to make it look real but mehendi QR code cannot be used for payments. It’s just for fun”

Take a look at the Mehendi video with a QR code: