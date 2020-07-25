rajasthan student climbs mountain for online classes
Rajasthan boy climbs mountain daily to get Network for Online Classes

Corona pandemic has brought with it many odd situations and people are paying heavily for it. While the pandemic has affected all sections of people, students are not barred from it. The mode of education has almost completely shifted to online platform.

At this juncture while people, who have internet facility with proper speed and uninterrupted connectivity are somehow managing their online classes, some others are facing the music. In this regard a laudable happening has surfaced from Rajasthan that will make you to admire the dedication of a student.

Harish is a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidhyalay from a small village Darura in Barmer district of Rajasthan. He has been reportedly climbing a mountain daily for the last few days to get proper network speed and uninterrupted connectivity for his online classes.  He climbs at 8 am and returns home at 2 pm after the class ends.

