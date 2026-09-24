Rainbow over Pangong Lake in Ladakh leaves internet captivated, watch

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A rainbow on Pangong Lake in Ladakh left people on the internet awestruck after a clip of the beautiful rainbow went viral on Instagram.

Instagram user notesbydivya shared a clip which shows the rainbow emerging above the hills while the blue waters of the lake spread all over the landscape.

The mesmerizing view was a perfect blend of the mountains, tranquil waters and a colourful rainbow.

This beautiful scenery has made its rounds online, giving viewers a taste of the sort of surprise beauty that keeps travel memories alive.

Watch the scenic view here:

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The video has garnered over 2.3 million views with thousands of likes and shares.

One user commented, “This is one in a lifetime view,” “Nature is so unbelievably beautiful,” another added.