Rain? Wedding Cancelled? Not a Chance — This baraat had a wild plan b

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Heavy rains can wreck most wedding plans-seems like stopping baraat isn’t quite a common case though!

A wedding procession in Indore, Madhya Pradesh found quite an amusing way to continue the festivity during heavy downpour-instead of rushing back or giving up the wedding procession.

The baraatis executed an enormous piece of jugaad and the whole group, from walking towards the destination and even on walking ahead over tiny puddles.

They continued on their journey under the gigantic cover of a tarpaulin which protected them like a makeshift roof.

The baraat was proceeding from Pardeshipura’s Clerk Colony and moving towards Madan Mahal and the wedding procession seemed totally unfazed with the weather playing a party pooper under an enormous tarp.

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People continued their revelry by walking, dancing, and some jumping, all while a bus full of groom and other wedding guests led them.

People were astonished, and this sight became instantly viral across the web.

Being reposted numerous times due to the immense Indian wedding celebration vibe mixed with an amount of jugaad that has never been seen before.

It was a win-win situation, the rain didnt get in the way of the Baraat, it enhanced it.