Railway Minister shares adorable video of pet dog travelling on train: Watch

An adorable video featuring a woman traveling with her pet dog has gone viral on social media and it is too cute to miss

An adorable video featuring a woman traveling with her pet dog has gone viral on social media. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw too couldn’t hold himself back from resharing the clip.

Initially shared on Twitter by Siddharth Bakaria, the clip opens up with a woman sleeping on a berth something covered beside her. When the person with the camera pats her hand to wake her up, she gets up to reveal her pet dog hidden inside the blanket. The cute doggo very cutely looks at the camera and his adorable expression is melting hearts online. The pet dog in the video has been identified as Zorawar and he also has an Instagram account dedicated to him.

Ashwini Vaishnaw reshared the clip with the caption, “Indian Railways at your service 24×7.”

Watch the video here:

Groom, ‘baraatis’ perform stunts on car, video goes viral

Man sings ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages, Anand…

The video has left netizens gushing as they filled the comment section with their reaction. One person wrote, “Pawsome not awesome” and another comment read, “Note There should be four family members in a or 2 members in a coupe to carry thier pet in 1St Ac.”

Also Read: Plane or train? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw shares photo of baby on board

