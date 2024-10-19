Radhika Merchant’s birthday video goes viral internet praises ‘sanskar’, WATCH why

Radhika Merchant’s birthday video has gone viral and for all the right reasons, the internet is praising the family of Ambani’s for their ‘sanskar’, read to know why.

In the Radhika Merchant’s birthday video that has gone viral, after cutting the cake when Radhika offered a bite to her brother-in-law, Akash Ambani, he politely refused and asked her to feed it to Kokilaben Ambani. This act has been highly appreciated by the netizens and the viral video clip has been shared widely.

He is also seen in the video calling all the family members to come closer and asks Radhika to feed them the cake. The birthday party was attended by the likes of Shahrukh Khan, MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Internet users were impressed with the gesture and wrote, lucky.__.ibrahim, “Respect brothers 🙌❤️” k_u_k_u_r_o_y_3 another user said, “Sanskar 😍😍rich ke sath sath sanskari bhi hai 👏🙌” A user by the name of ___aarohiii_______ wrote, “Akash is really a good hearted person 😍❤️” neelam_nahata_ said, “We gujrati’s and marwadi’s like this only..“Peli badda ne khilao”

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: