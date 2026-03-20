Pygmy marmoset steals the show: Watch the world’s smallest monkey in action!

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A pygmy marmoset was seen in a recent video crawling on the shoulder of a man, and the video has gone viral.

Described as the smallest monkey in the world, the cute and tiny creature stole the show in the video, earning more than 188k views on the X platform within merely 12 hours, as it was posted by the user ‘Nature Is Amazing’ to his handle @amazingnature this morning. The caption of the post reads: “The Pygmy marmoset, the smallest monkey in the world.”

In the video, a pygmy marmoset is seen crawling near the ear of a man. Its size is a little larger than the man’s ear. The creature seems to be saying something in his ear, while he is feeling a hilarious vibe, judging from his facial expression.

The cute creature also goes on to do some other cute things before the man takes it into his hand.

The post has not only garnered a huge number of views but also earned a good number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

Comments:

– The pygmy marmoset is the smallest monkey in the world and can fit in the palm of your hand.

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– It may be tiny, but it can leap surprisingly far for its size.

– “Just a little bigger than a human ear,” commented a user about its size.

– The Pygmy marmoset is found in the Amazon Basin, is finger-sized, and feeds on tree sap and insects, but it’s a wild animal, not a pet – explained a user in a comment.

Watch the video here:

the Pygmy marmoset the smallest monkey in the world pic.twitter.com/vqpWCQTVs6 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 19, 2026