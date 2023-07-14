PVR Reduces Snack Prices Following Social Media Storm Over Expensive ‘Popcorn Bill

PVR Cinemas, a popular multiplex chain in India, has announced a reduction in the prices of snacks following a viral post on Twitter that highlighted the issue of high snack prices at movie theatres. The post, shared by a journalist named Tridip K Mandal, compared the cost of snacks at a PVR theatre in Noida with the price of an annual subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Mandal expressed his shock at paying Rs 460 for a regular-sized cheese popcorn and Rs 360 for a same-sized Pepsi, amounting to a total of Rs 820. He stated that the cost of these snacks was almost equal to the annual subscription of a popular streaming platform, implying that movie watching had become unaffordable for many.

The tweet struck a chord with netizens who agreed with Mandal’s sentiment and criticized the high prices of snacks at cinema halls. The post quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention and leading to significant backlash against PVR.

In response to the backlash, PVR took to Twitter to announce a revision in their snack prices. The multiplex chain introduced a weekend offer that includes unlimited popcorn and free refills of cold drinks. Additionally, on weekdays from Monday to Thursday, between 9 am and 6 pm, PVR will offer items like burgers, samosas, sandwiches, and Pepsi for only Rs 99.

The move by PVR aims to address the concerns of moviegoers who have been deterred by the high prices of snacks at cinemas. By introducing more affordable options and special offers, PVR hopes to make the movie-watching experience more accessible and enjoyable for audiences.

With this new pricing update, movie enthusiasts can now save money while indulging in their favorite snacks at PVR Cinemas. The initiative reflects the growing competition between traditional movie theatres and online streaming platforms, as more people embrace the convenience and cost-effectiveness of streaming services.