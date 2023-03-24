Puppet dance on ‘Naatu Naatu’ is a sight not to miss, Anand Mahindra shares video: Watch

RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ has taken over people all over the world soon after its release, and many can be seen making Instagram reels on the hit song. Moreover, the song’s big win at the Oscars added to its popularity and the number of videos made on the peppy track seem to have increased in the last few days. After US cops, Tesla cars, and foreign ambassadors to India performing to the award winning song, now a clip of a puppet dancing to its beats has surfaced online. Shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter, the post has gone viral online.

In the now-viral video, a woman can be seen controlling a puppet and making it dance, while Naatu Naatu song plays in the background. However, what has fascinated the netizens is how the marionette aced the Naatu Naatu hook step. The industrialist shares the clip with a witty caption, “Ok. One last tweet, I promise, about #NaatuNaatu But couldn’t resist this one. Real evidence of it being a global phenomenon since it now has the whole world on its ‘strings”

Watch Viral Video:

Ok. One last tweet, I promise, about #NaatuNaatu But couldn’t resist this one. Real evidence of it being a global phenomenon since it now has the whole world on its ‘strings’ 😊 pic.twitter.com/ex1bmf4Boh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2023

So far, the clip has garnered more than 94.2k views and tons of comments. Impressed by the puppeteer, many filled the comment section with their reactions. One person wrote, “But this is the best one be :)” and another comment read, “Naatu means Desi in Telugu language. The Telugu Desi song left many inter continental composing behind went a head the global craze today. May God bless all Indian folk languages grow up bloss and gloss on international platforms.”