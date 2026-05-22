Punjab creator’s ‘Hand-Shaped Roti’ prank leaves internet in splits

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A Punjab-based food creator is winning hearts online after pulling off a hilarious prank using a hand-shaped roti inspired by the popular phrase “thappad khaana?”

The viral Instagram video was shared by creator Sukhraj from the page @badandbhajiii and has already crossed more than 23 million views online.

In the clip, Sukhraj is first seen preparing dough in the kitchen before placing his actual hand on it and cutting the dough into the exact shape of a palm. He then cooks the unusual roti normally on a pan and serves it to his father while jokingly asking, “Thappad khana?” — a common phrase Indian parents often use while scolding children.

The funniest part of the video was his parents’ reaction. His father looked completely surprised before breaking into a smile, while his mother burst into laughter immediately after seeing the roti.

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The video was posted with the playful caption, “POV: Punjabi parents after saying thappad khaana?” and quickly became a favourite among internet users.

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and reactions. One user wrote, “This is the most Punjabi thing on the internet,” while another commented, “Uncle’s expression deserves an award.” A third user joked, “Bro literally served violence with ghee.”

Many people are also related to the famous “thappad khaoge?” line often heard in Indian households while growing up.

The wholesome family moment, mixed with humour and creativity, has now become one of the internet’s latest viral feel-good videos.