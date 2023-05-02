Puja Banerjee turns spiderwoman, video from a TV show goes viral: Watch

Advertisement

Indian TV serials have been taking a supernatural path recently. From ‘Naagin’ to ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal,’ these shows have taken over the Television world by storm. However, not everyone seems to be happy with the level of VFX used to justify the storylines. In a recent video that has gone viral online, from a supernatural thriller Tv show named ‘Vish,’ actress Puja Banerjee can be seen turning into Spiderwoman.

The clip shows Puja Banerjee (who was seen as Makrina in the show) in a red saree turning into a spider woman and shooting webs from her hands to save the main lead.

The video meme ends by showing Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, who played Spiderman in movies, crying. It indicates that they are unhappy with Puja taking their job.

Take a look:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 9.9 million views and tons of comments. Netizens slammed the makers for using bad VFX and frankly expressed their views on this.

One person questioned, “Wakanda forever karke spiderman kaisa hua” and another user said, “When u use Notepad for making vfx.”

A third comment read, “Thanos is needed immediately” and a fourth person joked, “Spiderman: don’t come home, dhum tana tana tana, dhum tana tana tana…”