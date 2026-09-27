Professor grabs students by his collar, video goes viral, watch

Advertisement

A comedy show at Nirma University in Ahmedabad got a little out of control when a student interrupted a professor on stage.

As seen in the viral video, during comedian Rajat Sood’s show, the student reportedly interrupted one professor who was speaking.

He then called the student on stage and grabbed the student by his collar, creating a moment that caught the attention of those present.

A video of the incident has now emerged online, capturing the bizarre exchange that took place at the performance.

What started as a comedy performance suddenly turned into an unexpected scene, leaving the audience witnessing something far beyond the planned act.

The video has since made its way around the internet and the incident is one of the stranger moments of the university event.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “that student should be suspended for 1 month, and there should be a boundary; you can’t just disrespect a prof.”

“Nirma University is not much forward thinking and still a traditional place,” another added.

Watch the video here:

Nirma University professor snatched students collar and threatened a student on a mere light joke in front of the whole event and even the comedian Rajat Sood.#ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/uEZ0iqJtOb — Manan Trivedi (@itsurbunny7) September 24, 2026