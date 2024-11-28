Prisoner breaks into dance after staying 9 months in UP jail, video goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: A Uttar Pradesh man’s energetic jig on social media as he celebrates his release from prison is making all sorts of waves. He has been freed after he couldn’t pay off a punishment that was extended by order.

Reports say that the incident occurred in Kannauj. In the now-viral clip, the man is seen busting a move with spontaneous dance steps outside the prison complex, sporting a bright T-shirt and pale blue denims. The footage, shared on X by @News1IndiaTweet, also shows a few correctional officers standing alongside him, observing his performance.

The caption of the X post in Hindi reads, “जिला जेल से रिहा होते ही बंदी ने जेल गेट पर किया डांस, जेल स्टाफ ने बजाई तालियां 9 महीने से जेल में बन्द था जुर्माने के 1 हजार रुपये अदा न कर पाने के कारण रिहा नहीं हो पाया था” which translates to, “The moment the inmate was freed from the district prison, he broke into a dance at the entrance, and the correctional personnel gave him a round of applause. He had spent 9 months behind bars. His inability to settle a penalty of ₹1,000 had delayed his release.”

WATCH the viral video here: