Viral clip of a pregnant woman regulating the traffic under scorching heat and appealing to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines is winning hearts online.

According to sources, the pregnant woman is the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shilpa Sahu posted in Dantewada of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh.

In the viral clip, Shilpa can be seen urging people to follow all the necessary guidelines and social distancing protocols standing in the scorching heat of summers. She is five months pregnant, sources said.

The clip was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter with a caption, “The picture is of Dantewada DSP Shilpa Sahu. Shilpa, even during her pregnancy, is busy with her team in the scorching sun and is appealing to people on the streets to follow the lockdown”.

The viral clip has garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform. Netizens are appreciating her dedication towards her work and concern for her and her baby’s health.