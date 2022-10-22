Possibly the biggest currency garland of this groom shocks internet, watch viral video

A wedding video is now going viral. Interestingly, the reason for this is neither the bride nor the groom but the groom’s currency garland. Possibly this is the biggest currency garland.

The video was shared on October 6 by the Instagram handle aliyaphotoworks. “Pov: Dream Haar (garland) For your wedding day,” is the caption of the video.

In the short video, it can be seen that the groom with the huge currency garland is seen standing on the wedding venue. His wedding garland was so big that at least 6 of his friends/family members are seen helping him.

While the exact location where the video has been shot is not known, several social media posts claimed that it has been filmed in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad.

The video, which was also shared on different social media platforms after it was posted on Instagram on October 6, has got 11.1 million views while over 3 lakh 38 thousand people have liked it on Instagram alone till the filing of this report. Thousands of people also have given their comments on the viral video.