Pope Leo takes Ferrari’s first electric supercar for a spin

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Pope Leo took the spotlight when he got a closer look at the Ferrari’s first-ever all-electric automobile – named the Luce- during a special event that brought along executives from the high-end marque.

Also gracing the event was Ferrari chairman, John Elkann, together with other executives who introduced the Pope to some of the latest advances in their automotive electrical system and designs.

Pictures from the show revealed Pope Leo observing the upcoming all-electric car intently before sitting in the driver’s seat of the Ferrari Luce. It then caused quite a buzz among internet users, many of whom expressed surprise at Pope Leo’s association with such a globally renowned and luxurious auto firm.

John Elkann, meanwhile, presented Pope Leo with a Ferrari Luce steering wheel as a token of the Italian manufacturer’s goodwill and to mark the said occasion. That also got the buzz on the social media platforms, and many labeled it as an amazing fusion between luxury cars, technology, and religion.

The Italian automaker’s push into the electric cars category with the Ferrari Luce is part of their future plans for the development of electric cars and eco-friendly vehicles.

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The weird and cool event had gone viral on social media, and many even consider it one of the weirdest stories connecting the Vatican and cars.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Pope Leo XIV was shown Ferrari’s first fully electric car, the Luce, at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo. He had its controls explained to him by Ferrari test driver Raffaele De Simone. He was given the car’s steering wheel as a gift.pic.twitter.com/thfmQD6c8v — postman 🪩 (@postman002) May 27, 2026

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