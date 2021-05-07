While India is burning ever since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, many frontline workers are doing every bit to help the needy. They go above and beyond their duty to help those impacted by Covid-19.

In a glaring example is Delhi police officer, a 56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar who even postponed his daughter’s wedding to help people during the pandemic. He is currently serving at Delhi’s Lodhi crematorium. After the noble deed of the police officer went viral on social media, he is earning applauds online.

#DelhiPolice ASI Rakesh 56yr old, father of 3, lives in PS Nizamuddin barrack. On duty at Lodi Road crematorium since 13 Apr, has helped over 1100 last rites, himself lit pyre for over 50. Postponed daughter’s marriage due yesterday to attend to #covid duties#DilKiPolice #Heroes pic.twitter.com/dQJhjnt81w — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 6, 2021

In the viral video Kumar can be seen carrying a dead body with another cop on a stretcher from the ambulance to the cremation ground and perform the last rites rituals and light the pyre himself.

According to the reports, Kumar has been working more than 12 hours a day at the ground and has cremated more than 1100 dead bodies.

The ambulances put the bodies outside the ground and leave. We have to help them. I have helped children cremate their parents and grandparents. The second wave is bad. I remember helping a teenager perform the last rites of his father; that pain and suffering can’t be explained,” Kumar said.

This is my duty now. How can I leave and celebrate my daughter’s wedding?” he said, adding that he chose to stay back in Delhi as he carries out his Covid duties to ensure he doesn’t put his family at risk.

The video of his story has now been going viral. Many social media users saluted him for his service, calling him a “hero in uniform”.

Have a look at some of the tweets praising him:

He is a real hero! My salute to all of you and your families for all your sacrifices. #IndiaFightsBack #indiastandstogether https://t.co/MHf5UNNLrA — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 6, 2021