Poisonous Laudankia vine snake gives birth to 22 hatchlings in Odisha’s Jajpur, watch

Advertisement

Jajpur: A poisonous laudankia vine snake reportedly gave birth to 22 hatchlings today in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Railway Colony area on the Dakabangala Street in Jajpur road. The video of the incident has gone viral after being posted to social media.

As per reports, the locals saw the snake and called Snake Helpline member Manibhadra Mallik to rescue it. When Manibhadra reached the spot, rescued the snake from the tree and was putting it in a bag, it was seen that the snake gave birth.

Surprised, Manibhadra left the snake on a nearby plant that had grown in a flowerpot. Astonishingly, the snake went on giving birth to hatchlings one after one.

The snake catcher asked a renowned reptile rescuer and sought his advice who asked him to wait at that place until the snake gave birth to all the hatchlings. Accordingly he waited while people were not allowed to go near the snakes.

After about one and half hour the snake completed the process of giving birth. In total it delivered 22 hatchlings. Reportedly, now the Snake Helpline member found that the belly of the snake was no longer swollen. After that the snake was rescued.

While the length of the mother snake was 5 feet 2 inches, the average length of the hatchlings was 7 inches.

However, out of 22 baby snakes, 6 died on the spot due to unknown reasons. The rest of the 16 healthy baby snaes and the mother laudankia snake were rescued and later released together into the nearby Baranga forest.

Manibhadra, the snake helpline member said, “It is for the first time in my life that I saw a snake giving birth. I hope the 16 hatchlings and the mother are safe in the Baranga forest.”

Watch the video here: