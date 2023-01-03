Plus size influencer’s dance on Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ goes viral: Watch

Netizens have gone gaga watching the hot and lovely dance by a plus size influencer to the tune of the famous ‘Besharam rang’ song from film ‘Pathaan’. The said video has gone viral after being uploaded to Instagram.

The post has so far earned 59,134 likes merely within four days. The video was shared on Instagram by thechubbytwirler four days ago and she captioned it, “Be Besharam. If doing what you love, wearing what you like & living the life you want makes you “Besharam” in someone’s eyes , it’s absolutely fine. We’re entering 2023 and the world is gonna get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF.”

We can see in the video that the plus size influencer is dancing very blissfully while her hot steps are amazing. It seems she has very positively used her physique to come up with a lovely dance piece.

The post has earned a number of positive comments from the users who have hugely admired the lady.

A user wrote, “This is what we call – Representation. What Bollywood couldn’t show in eternity I see in this reel.”

“You’re absolutely fannnnnntastic,” commented another user.

Another user wrote about the comments while he also lauded the lady for the unique dance. He wrote, “to b frank I came here to see the comments it just blowed up my mind chalo something is changing. Hats off to people’s comments n responses And Rahi baat apki Mam your full of positivity for body shaming.”

And yet another user suggested, “THIS SHOULD BE IN THE MOVIE! This is it.”

“I am just in awe of you…I wish I had that level of self confidence and self love… More power to you and hope to gain that level of confidence for myself also,” reads another comment for fantastic dance.

“So it’s not the Deepika’s hot body that makes the song hot!!! I was in awe of this video…you looked super hot…u came, u saw , u conquered type feeling!!!,” another comment reads.

Watch the amazing video here: