Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Highway; Watch Viral Video

By WCE 3

A video of the emergency landing of the plane on social media is increasingly becoming viral, and you will also be surprised to see it.

According to reports, a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a highway in the middle of a moving car in the US state of Minnesota at 9.30 pm on Wednesday. The plane collided with a car in the incident, but no one was hurt in the accident. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by the Minnesota Department of Transport.

While sharing the video, the caption read, ‘Last night, a plane landed on the 35 W highway. We are glad that no one was injured in this accident. The intelligence of the pilot prevented a major accident.

