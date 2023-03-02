Pickup truck driver’s hilarious response to impatient car horn goes viral: Watch

It is important to remain calm and focused while driving or else, even a minor distraction can lead to a disaster. However, there is so much going on the roads that it is impossible to maintain one’s composure. The most vexing, irritating, and recurring occurrence is when car drivers and two-wheeler riders honk for no apparent reason. It not only adds to the already noisy environment, but it also harms one’s peace of mind. In light of it, a video of a pickup truck driver’s hilarious response to an impatient car continuously honking behind him has gone viral on social media.

The clip showcases many vehicles stuck in traffic, waiting for the green light. Among them is a car parked behind a closed pickup truck. The impatient car driver can be seen continuously honking signaling the truck driver to move ahead. Meanwhile, the pickup driver gets out of his vehicle and opens the truck’s goods carrier doors. What he did then is too hilarious.

The mini truck driver gestured to the car driver to move in on the goods carrier, implying that he may drive his car into the truck.

Shared on Twitter by a page named @Madan_Chikna, the caption of the post reads, “come on bro, get in.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

Aaja bhai andar aaja 😂 pic.twitter.com/tDOZslP6uZ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 11, 2023



The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered more than 509k views and tons of comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “He literally stabbed him, without using a knife.” Another commented, “I too get annoyed by honking.” A third comment read, “Love it. I get really irritated when people honk in such situations. But never knew that they can be taught a lesson like this.” A fourth wrote, “Savage.”