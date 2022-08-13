Photo of girl kissing boy while tangled with huge snakes
Image for representation only Photo credits: IANS

Photo of girl kissing boy while tangled with huge snakes goes viral: Watch

By WCE 5 151 0

A shocking photograph has gone viral recently where we can see that a girl and a boy are romancing while they are tangled with huge snakes. After getting uploaded to Instagram the photo has so far earned more than 4,000 likes.

Uploaded by snake._.world we can see in the photo that a beautiful girl is kissing a boy on his lips while the couple has been tangled with huge snakes including different species and colours of pythons, cobras and anacondas.

Photo: Instagram

Generally while it is a frightening thing to come across with a snake, the couple was seen calmly romancing each other without any fear or any external stress though they have been tangled with heavy snakes.

The photo has earned mixed reactions on Instagram. A user wrote, “Nothing is cool with that..” Another user wrote, “Really loved it.. But how are they breathing peacefully with those heavy snakes on them…? And another Instagram user names it to be, “Romantically sweet.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🐍SNAKE WORLD🐍 (@snake._.world)

You might also like
Offbeat

Video of Influencer Bobby Kataria drinking on road goes viral: Watch

Offbeat

Woman wants to hire ‘beautiful and educated’ mistress to keep her husband happy

Offbeat

Model look photo of beggar from Delhi goes viral: Netizens compare it with Bollywood…

Offbeat

Groom plays video of bride cheating on him with brother-in-law at own wedding

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.