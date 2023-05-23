Petrol pump worker drains out fuel as customer pay with Rs 2000 note

New Delhi: In a rare incident, a petrol pump worker drained out the fuel from the vehicle after the customer wanted to pay with Rs 2000 note. The incident took place in the Jalaun area of Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident has gone viral after being shared on Twitter.

Nigar Parvin posted the video to Twitter. She wrote in the caption in Hindi about the video that says that in a petrol pump in Jalaun area of Uttar Pradesh the petrol pump workers denied to receive payment as the customer wanted to pay with Rs 2000 note. They also took back the fuel that had been filled in the vehicle. The video later went viral on social media.

The video has so far garnered 36.2k views after being posted to Twitter on May 22.

Jalaun Police informed that necessary directive has been issued in this connection.

It is to be noted that earlier on Friday the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that Rs 2000 currency note is will be withdrawn from circulation though it will continue to be legal tender.

And as announced earlier from today the exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations started.