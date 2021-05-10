Petal Gahlot wins hearts with Sushant Singh Rajput mash-ups; watch viral video

By WCE 9
sushant singh rajput
Pic Credit:india today

It’s been almost a year since the versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. Fans still miss him and listen to songs from his movies.

Meanwhile, Petal Gahlot, Under Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been winning hearts on social media with her soulful rendition of Sushant Singh Rajput’s song ‘Khairiyat’ from the blockbuster movie Chhichhore.

The beautiful mash-up of Summertime Sadness and Khairiyat has impressed social media users so much that people cannot stop from sharing the video and post comments in it. Till now, the video has garnered thousands of likes and comments.

The 2-minute video was posted on Twitter and since then has been going viral. The Hindi-English mash-up was posted by Petal Gahlot in her official Twitter handle. In the video, Petal can be seen singing the mash-up with a guitar in her hand.

Sharing the video, Gahlot captioned, “This time, I attempt a Hindi-English #mash-up. ‘Summertime Sadness’ by @LanaDelRey and ‘Khairiyat by @arijitsingh from the movie ‘Chhichhore’.”

Again she wrote, “I think it turned out ok, no?” since the video had to be trimmed as per the Twitter limit of 140 seconds.

Since shared on Twitter, the video has been receiving so much love from fans. You can know about the admiration for SSR with the comments below:

Read some of the best comments below:

