Person puts on snake shoes, sets extreme example of being fashionable: WATCH

Fashion is something that is always associated with women. There is always a competition over who would get their hands on the newest fashion accessories. Fashion has evolved dramatically throughout history, from ancient times to mediaeval times and onto the modern times. Many people used to wear fashion accessories made from the skins and other body parts of animals and birds, such as fur coats made from animal hair. This resulted in an indiscriminate slaughter of animals and birds, which was later outlawed entirely. These items have been replaced by “artificial” items that look exactly like real ones. In light a video has surfaced online featuring a person wearing a snake shoe.

The viral video showcases a person dressed in snakeskin shoes with a charging snake on the front and can be seen walking in the street.

This extraordinary clip was shared by a Twitter page named Viral Posts with a caption that reads,” Fashion anyone.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “nose picker boots.” Another commented,” If a video has stupid laughing like this I automatically stop watching.” A third comment reads, “We saw that in One Piece with Bon Clay.” A fourth wrote, “Hope the boots bite the dude!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”