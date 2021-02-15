A video of a girl partying with her friends on road has gone viral on social media and as the viral video gained more popularity #pawrihorihai started to trend on Twitter. The #pawrihorihai is now one of the top hashtags on Twitter.

In the clip a girl was seen pointing first to her car and saying “Yeh humari car hai” (This is our car), then she points to her friends who were dancing and says “yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai” (This is us and this is our party going on)”.

Here is the video:

The video was shared by Pakistani influencer Dananeer on her Instagram account and wrote, “No one: When borgors visit northern areas: yeh hamari pawri horai haai – This is the gold content you guys signed up for. 10/10 meme material.”

The video was widely shared as people loved the way the girl pronounced the word Party as Pawri. The video has already viewed more than 2.8 million times.

The video has started a meme fest on social media platforms with the #pawrihorihai as many twitterati shared their own party style.

The “Pawri horai hai” trend exploded in India after musician Yashraj Mukhate gave it a musical twist and converted it to a song.

Yashraj Mukhate shared his own version of “Pawri horai hai” song on his Instagram account and wrote, “Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai.”

He also added “Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM And a big shoutout the pawri girl @dananeerr.”

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered more than 3.8 million times on Instagram.

Many celebrities and brands even banks also participated in the #pawrihorihai trend on the social media platform.