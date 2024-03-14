Paul Alexander, the man who survived for 70 years with iron lung dies at 78

The man who survived for 70 years with iron lung passed away at the age of 78 at a Dallas hospital. The news of the man with iron lung, identified as Paul Alexander was confirmed by one of his close friends, Daniel Spinks. He was recently been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid-19, however, the cause of his death is yet to be known.

As per reports, Alexander contracted polio in 1952, when he was 6-year-old. After suffering this, he became paralyzed from the neck down and he began using an iron lung. He was encased with a cylinder as the air pressure in the chamber forced air in and out of his lungs. Paul Alexander has millions of views on his TikTok account.

Despite being paralysed, Paul Alexander managed to train himself to breathe on his own for part of the day. He even earned a law degree, wrote a book about his life, built a big following on social media and inspired people around the globe with his positive outlook.

In one of his “Conversations with Paul” posts on TikTok, he said that being positive is a way of life for him as his head rests on a pillow and an iron lung can be heard whirring in the background.

While speaking about Paul, Daniel Spinks said that Alexander had learnt how to gulp air down his lungs in order to be out of the iron lung for part of the day. Using a stick in his mouth, Alexander could type on a computer and use the phone.

It is worth mentioning here that “Three Minutes for a Dog: My Life in an Iron Lung,” a book written by Paul Alexander was published in 2020.