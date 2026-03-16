Patna’s 65-year-old ‘Amma’ turns small tiffin service into Rs 2.5 crore food venture

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The 65-year-old woman from Patna has had a successful food business using the most basic of ingredients and selling relatively cheap home-cooked food to school children. Her story of a simple kitchen service to a multi-crore business today is motivating most upcoming entrepreneurs.

Known locally as Devni Devi or only “Amma”, she started by cooking meals for students who were staying far from home. First, she served simple home-style food in Rs 20 plates, and her main aim was to offer affordable, comfortable meals.

The first clients were students who studied close to Patna Medical College and Hospital, and soon they told everyone about her cooking. More students and workers started to order her small kitchen as demand increased.

It was not easy to start a food service business. It was reported that at the beginning, not all the family members liked her idea of cooking and selling the meals out of home. She did not give up the venture despite the criticism because she wanted to take care of her family with her cooking talents.

The COVID-19 pandemic came as a shock that disrupted operations, but the business was saved by its regular clients. Her son later urged her to take it even further by taking it online and professionalising the operations.

It later developed into Amma Kitchen, which is a cloud kitchen business that provides home-style meals in various regions of the city. The brand now has several branches and dozens of employees.

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As the number of orders done online continues to rise and more people are always willing to order home-cooked meals cheaply, the venture has recorded a reported annual turnover of approximately 2.5 crore.

The story of Devni Devi is one that illustrates that people can achieve success at any age with the help of hard work and applicable skills. This began as a humble initiative on feeding students, but today it is a well-established food brand in Patna.

Her tale serves to remind us that it is possible to start entrepreneurship at any age, particularly with the desire to do it and the refusal to give up.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amma Kitchen (@ammakitchen.patna)