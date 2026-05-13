‘Pasta Shoes’ trend leaves internet shocked, viral video called ‘Unhygienic’ by many.

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A strange new food trend called “pasta shoes” is going viral online, and the internet cannot stop talking about it. The trend gained attention after chef and influencer Juliette Moreno shared a video showing pasta being stored and eaten directly from a hidden compartment inside a shoe heel.

In the viral clip, the influencer first shows a stylish high heel before opening a secret section in the heel filled with spaghetti and sauce. She then explains the process of cooking the pasta, placing it inside the shoe compartment, and later eating it directly from there.

The unusual video quickly spread across social media platforms, leaving users both amused and uncomfortable. While some people found the trend funny and creative, many others criticised it and called it “unhygienic” and “hard to watch.”

Several users questioned how food could be stored inside footwear, even if the compartment was technically separate from the foot area. Others joked that social media trends are “getting more strange every day.”

The trend is part of a growing wave of bizarre internet food experiments designed mainly to shock viewers and grab attention online. From unusual food combinations to over-the-top presentations, creators often push boundaries to make their content stand out.

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However, this particular trend seems to have divided the internet more than expected. Many viewers said the idea completely ruined their appetite, while others admitted they could not stop watching the strange clip.

Despite the criticism, the “pasta shoes” video continues to gain views online, proving once again that unusual internet trends often become the biggest talking points on social media.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliette Moreno (@itsmejuliette)