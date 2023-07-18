Passenger captures Majestic Chandrayaan-3 Lift Off from Chennai-Dhaka Flight

Who would’ve thought that booking a window seat on an Indigo flight could lead to witnessing a historical rocket launch? Well, one lucky passenger on Flight 6E, heading from Chennai to Dhaka, got the ultimate vantage point to capture the awe-inspiring lift-off of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3!

As the clock struck 2.35 PM IST on Friday, July 14, the excitement reached its peak as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) embarked on its third lunar mission. Chandrayaan-3 took off like a majestic warrior, carried on the mighty shoulders of the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket, all the way from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

But the thrill didn’t end there! Thousands of spectators, who gathered to witness this historic moment, erupted in cheers as the rocket soared towards the heavens, leaving behind a trail of dreams and aspirations.

But, hold on tight! The real surprise came for that fortunate person onboard Flight 6E, who, unbeknownst to them, had just won the jackpot of window seats. As the pilot’s voice crackled over the intercom, announcing the grand event unfolding outside, passengers eagerly peered out their windows. And there it was – Chandrayaan-3, a symbol of India’s ambition and scientific prowess, soaring into the endless skies.

The video has been twitted by Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, Director (retired), ISRO Materials and Rocket Manufacturing.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has confirmed that the second orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) of Chandrayaan 3 has been performed successfully.

The ISRO has also said that the spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit. Meanwhile, the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound apogee firing) will be done on Tuesday between 2 pm and 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).