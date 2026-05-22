Parents’ emotional reaction to son’s Google job goes viral.

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A wholesome family moment is winning hearts online after a young man recorded his parents’ emotional reaction while telling them he got a job at Google.

The viral video captures the son sharing the big news with his parents, who appear shocked, emotional, and proud after hearing the announcement. His father can be heard repeatedly saying, “Mera baccha,” while smiling proudly at his son.

The clip was shared with the caption, “POV: You tell your Indian parents you got into Google.” Soon after being posted, the video quickly spread across social media and crossed over 18 million views, along with more than 1.5 million likes online.

Social media users flooded the comments section with emotional reactions. One user wrote, “Every Indian parent’s dream moment,” while another commented, “His father’s reaction is pure happiness.” A third user joked, “That ‘mera baccha’ carried years of hard work and pride.”

Many viewers also related to the emotional bond often seen in Indian families when children achieve career milestones. Several users said the video reminded them of their own parents and the sacrifices families make to support their children’s education and dreams.

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The touching clip has now become one of the internet’s favourite feel-good videos, with users praising not just the achievement, but also the genuine emotions shared by the family.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnav Singh (@harnavsingh07)