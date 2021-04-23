Covid-19 has spread its wrath across the world and there are very few places which have remained untouched from the deadly pandemic. Recently a mountaineer from Norway was found Covid-19 positive in Mt Everest base camp in Nepal, reported AFP.

The mountaineer has been identified as Erlend Ness. After testing positive for Covid-19 Ness was evacuated using a chopper and admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu.

In an interview with Norweigian broadcaster NRK, the Mountaineer revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently stable. Ness revealed that after three days of climbing, his health deteriorated, after which he was evacuated to the hospital.

Erneld Ness took to social media platform Facebook on April 22 and told that he was leaving the hospital after recovery.

According to Worldometer, Coronavirus cases in Nepal have reached 2, 94,601 mark while the death toll is 3122.