Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik’s dance video goes viral after MMS leak controversy, WATCH

Pakistan: Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik has once again returned into the limelight with an awesome new dance video going viral all over social media. In this video, Malik is seen dancing energetically on Megan Thee Stallion’s song, through which her confident style and lively moves are well and truly reflected. She captioned the video as “Because it’s trending,”. The video gained more than 69.8K likes and thousands of comments in just a matter of days and is one of the most talked-about posts this week.

This comes after, her alleged leaked private video in a compromising situation went viral over the internet. The leaked video of the Tik Tok star first surfaced on lesser-known websites. Later it quickly got viral on mainstream social media platforms. She claimed that the video is not real. It is morphed. She filed a complaint regarding this with the FIA.

As the viral footage revealed, the Tik Tok star was having an intimate moment with a guy. She was seen in a compromising situation with that guy. The video was uploaded by some unidentified individual and gone viral. Several obscene pictures, screenshots from the video clip surfaced widely on internet. However the Tik Tok star denied her involvement in that video. She said, someone had altered the video and shared online just to trouble her on social media. After the video went viral, social media users started trolling and bullying her intensely online.

A day after the video got leaked, Minahil Malik issued an official video statement on Tik Tok about the issue saying she lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon,” she said in her statement.

Reportedly, some of her obscene pictures and videos were leaked few years ago too. she had received strong backing from her millions of followers back than.

Despite facing criticism, Minahil Malik stayed focused on her work and didn’t let negativity hold her back.

