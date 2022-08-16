pakistan rabab artist plays indian national anthem
Image credit- Twitter/SiyalKhan

Pakistani Rabab Artiste Plays India’s National Anthem As Gift For Viewers Across Border

In a melodious video, a Pakistani rabab artiste played the Indian national anthem to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day.

By WCE 8 522 0

In a melodious video that has surfaced online, a Pakistani rabab artiste can be seen playing the Indian national anthem to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day.

Siyal Khan, the Pakistani rabab player, shared a special gift with his followers from India to commemorate the day. In the video, the artiste can be seen playing the country’s national anthem -Jana Gana Mana, and his rendition has touched millions of hearts.

The resident of Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Siyal, is studying political science from the University of Peshawar- as per his Facebook bio. Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Lowari Top, Siyal’s soulful rendition of India’s national anthem is a blessing to the ears.

While sharing the video on his Twitter, Siyal wrote, “Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border.”

Take a look:

Siyal further wrote in the followup tweet, “Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022.”

The clip has garnered more than 1.2 millions views so far. Netizens loved this version of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and donned the comment section with praises for Siyal. They also thanked him for his special gift.

Take a look at some reactions:

