Pakistani Rabab Artiste Plays India’s National Anthem As Gift For Viewers Across Border

Pakistani Rabab Artiste Plays India’s National Anthem As Gift For Viewers Across Border In a melodious video, a Pakistani rabab artiste played the Indian national anthem to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day.

In a melodious video that has surfaced online, a Pakistani rabab artiste can be seen playing the Indian national anthem to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day.

Siyal Khan, the Pakistani rabab player, shared a special gift with his followers from India to commemorate the day. In the video, the artiste can be seen playing the country’s national anthem -Jana Gana Mana, and his rendition has touched millions of hearts.

The resident of Upper Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Siyal, is studying political science from the University of Peshawar- as per his Facebook bio. Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the Lowari Top, Siyal’s soulful rendition of India’s national anthem is a blessing to the ears.

While sharing the video on his Twitter, Siyal wrote, “Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border.”

Take a look:

Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022

Siyal further wrote in the followup tweet, “Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022.”

Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022 — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 15, 2022

The clip has garnered more than 1.2 millions views so far. Netizens loved this version of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and donned the comment section with praises for Siyal. They also thanked him for his special gift.

Take a look at some reactions:

Thank you so much ❤️ Independence day wishes to you! — ✨Anamika | अनामिका✨ (@Anamikaa_Ana) August 14, 2022

This is so nice! Thank you and a very happy Independence Day to all of you from the other side f the border !!! — Abhijeet Sreenivasan (@absreenivasan) August 14, 2022

Now this is called Education. Khushala osay Zwana… Spread love, friendship and coexistence. — khushal wazir (@ZoofashM) August 14, 2022

This is so wonderful!! Appreciate such a nice gesture!! Thank you and wishing you a very Happy Independence Day!! — Abhishek (@abhiMCMLXXXV) August 14, 2022