Pakistani influencer slammed for riding chained tiger, internet calls it animal abuse, WATCH video

Pakistan: A disturbing video featuring a Pakistani influencer riding a chained tiger has ignited spark on internet. Many users are condemning it as animal cruelty. The video is rapidly getting viral across social media platforms.

In the viral video, a Pakistani influencer Nouman Hassan is seen riding a chained tiger. The tiger looks irritated and helpless as it was chained by him. There are two other cages are visible in the background containing a lion and a lioness.

The influencer was sitting on the back of the massive chained tiger nonchalantly and recorded the cruel act of him in his mobile phone. Later he shared the video on his official Instagram account. The video went viral within few hours of posting. The video has gained over 100,000 views on Instagram only. Allegedly he was recording the act for a video production. The viral video of the cruel act is now raising additional concerns about the animals’ living conditions. Users are raising critical questions about animal welfare and accountability. Many users are demanding better laws and Safety measures to stop animal cruelty.

One user commented, ”Don’t hurt that animal, it’s not here to carry your weight. Besides keeping it locked up, are you going to mistreat it?”

Another user commented, ”What kind of sick person chains such a majestic animal for entertainment?”

A third user wrote, ”The poor tiger looks so helpless. This is blatant animal cruelty.”

A fourth added, ”I don’t find it funny, that’s not the place to have in animal that belongs to the jungle.”

Keeping exotic animals like tigers as pets is a growing trend in Pakistan, particularly among the wealthy peoples. Over 100 tigers are kept as pets in Pakistan, with many of them are smuggled from neighboring countries. They keep those tigers for entertainment but fails to provide them good living condition and proper care which possesses significant risks to their well-being.

WATCH the viral video here: