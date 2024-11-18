Pakistani influencer Mathira video leak, says ‘fake and misused’

Pakistan: A wave of leaked intimate videos involving high-profile celebrities has left the entertainment industry in turmoil. The latest victim of the private video leak scandal is however a Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira.

A said-to-be-up close intimate moments video featuring the popular influencer Mathira has been taken to viral climaxes, spurring much discussion online. Mathira herself has gone out there discrediting the video and condemning those who are sharing fake pictures of her. She took to X and cleared out by posting “People are misusing my name and photos, adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this nonsense,” on social media.

Even though the authenticity of the video is questionable, the entire episode has generated discussions regarding privacy, along with broadcasting private content through social media. Many fans of Mathira believe that the leakage was a designed attack on her character. They are also against harassment of women in the media.

This leaking is part of similar incidents involving other Pakistani influencers. Minahil Malik, a TikToker, had faced a massive backlash after her private video leaked. Although Malik denied leaking the video herself, the actress Mishi Khan claimed it was a self-leak. Speaking of incidents, another TikToker Imsha Rehman faced trolls after some explicit videos related to her were published online, which made her deactivate her social media account.

