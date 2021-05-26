Twitter can be a funny place sometimes. Hilarious memes and jokes flood Twitter every time there is something witty happening anywhere.

Like always, netizens came out with hilarious memes and funny jokes after a Pakistani couple was allegedly caught kissing on an Airblue flight, a private Pakistani airline, recently. The event took place on PA-200, a Karachi-Islamabad flight, on May 20.

As soon as the news made it to social media, netizens from Pakistan couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to the whole incident. Twitterati rushed to produce hilarious memes and jokes around the whole incident, and some even trolled the advocate for filing the complaint.

The whole kissing episode caused quite an uproar on social media.

Have a look at some of the funny memes below:

Live scenes for #airblue flight pic.twitter.com/C81M6tyazx — Name cannot be blank (@djungelskong) May 25, 2021

Air-host to other Passengers after giving blanket to kissing couple on #AirBlue pic.twitter.com/OqtwTxoiJw — Junaid Khawar (@jjkhawar) May 25, 2021

However, the kissing and public display of affection by the couple did not go well with a passenger on the aircraft. The passenger ended up complaining about the incident with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to the eyewitnesses, the couple was seated in the fourth row of the airline. At first, they began kissing each other. Slowly, the kissing went ahead. This did not go well with other passengers who complained about the public display of affection.

Later, an air hostess requested the couple to stop their public display of affection. When they did not listen to her request, the air hostess provided the couple with a blanket to keep their activities under wraps.