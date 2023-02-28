Pakistani bride measured against gold at her lavish Dubai wedding: Watch viral video

Have you ever attended a Pakistani wedding without knowing anything about the local marriage traditions? In this popular wedding video from Dubai, several of the customs from the lavish Pakistani reception are seen.

In the viral footage, a Pakistani bride was weighed against gold in a weighing machine while her family stands close to the her in Dubai. The gold in the clip is equivalent to the newly-wed. Afterwards, it was discovered that the gold was false and it only represented a small portion of the wedding’s entire design. The popular Bollywood movie Jodha Akbar served as the inspiration for the viral video of the bride being measured in gold. The marriage setup drew criticism, but praise for its inventiveness and care for detail.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user named @TawabHamidi with a caption that reads, “Bride measured in gold in Dubai…Further proof that all the money in the world will not give class to classless individuals.

On being posted online, the footage has garnered more than 20k views and tons of likes. Impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “This is the first time I’ve seen this practice. Was this her mahar that she had asked for?” Another commented, “If gold is guaranty of her / his happiness let them stay happy! Such people don’t care about society sentiments!” A third comment read, “That is pathetic.”