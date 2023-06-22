Pakistani boy steals stage with his adorable moves on Kacha Badam song 

A video has emerged from Pakistan that has gone viral, in which a little boy is seen grooving to Kacha Badam at a wedding function

Offbeat
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Pakistani boy dancing to Kacha badam
Image Credit: Instagram/ Rowrldphotography

The song Kacha Badam by Bhuban Badyakar went viral on social media last year and had everyone dancing to its beats. Though the song was released over a year ago, the craze for it has not died yet. Now a video has emerged from Pakistan that has gone viral, in which a little boy is seen grooving to Kacha Badam at a wedding function.

In the viral video, a cute little boy was seen dancing to the viral song Kacha Badam while wedding guests shouted for him. The body made it look effortless as he remembered each and every step with perfect timing. His expressions while performing took the whole moment to another level.

The clip was uploaded by a verified Instagram user named R World Photography. Since being shared, the video has received almost 49k likes and tonnes of comments.

Watch the video here:

One user said, “Dance aisa kro ki chaar log bole kiska bacha hai.” Another said, “This kid got more rizz than the entire audience combined.” A third user said, “I want this dance on my wedding.”

The viral song Kacha Badam is the brain child of Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut-seller from West Bengal. The song is his way of attracting new customers and announcing his arrival to them.

You might also like
Offbeat

Watch: Couple romancing on bike on Ghaziabad Highway, police responds

Offbeat

Video of couple kissing inside Delhi metro goes viral, DMRC reacts

Offbeat

WATCH: Netizens mesmerized with this Delhi cop singing

Offbeat

WATCH: Man climbing on train seat to reach toilet, video goes viral

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans