Pakistani boy steals stage with his adorable moves on Kacha Badam song 

The song Kacha Badam by Bhuban Badyakar went viral on social media last year and had everyone dancing to its beats. Though the song was released over a year ago, the craze for it has not died yet. Now a video has emerged from Pakistan that has gone viral, in which a little boy is seen grooving to Kacha Badam at a wedding function.

In the viral video, a cute little boy was seen dancing to the viral song Kacha Badam while wedding guests shouted for him. The body made it look effortless as he remembered each and every step with perfect timing. His expressions while performing took the whole moment to another level.

The clip was uploaded by a verified Instagram user named R World Photography. Since being shared, the video has received almost 49k likes and tonnes of comments.

Watch the video here:

One user said, “Dance aisa kro ki chaar log bole kiska bacha hai.” Another said, “This kid got more rizz than the entire audience combined.” A third user said, “I want this dance on my wedding.”

The viral song Kacha Badam is the brain child of Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut-seller from West Bengal. The song is his way of attracting new customers and announcing his arrival to them.