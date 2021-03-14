The University of Lahore in Pakistan expelled a couple after a video of a girl proposing her boyfriend and subsequently hugging him after he accepted the proposal went viral on social media.

The expulsion of the students has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. Many social media users condemned the action of the University and expressed their resentment on social media.

The video clip shows a girl bent on her knee on the ground, holding a rose bouquet and proposing to a boy. The boy then takes the flowers and pulls the girl for a hug. Nearby, students cheer them along.

Watch the video here:

The University of Lahore has expelled both students Hadiqa Javed and Shehryar Ahmed for embracing, giving flowers and presenting each other on the campus. What’s your take on Proposal? #UniversityOfLahore #proposal pic.twitter.com/KLILurngBi — Hamza Javed (@hamzajaved261) March 12, 2021

According to reports, a special disciplinary committee of the university held a meeting and called the students to discuss the incident. But, they failed to appear. Later, the committee convened a meeting and expelled the two from the university.

Meanwhile, wife of former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram has tweeted about it. “Apply all the rules you want but you can’t expel love! It’s in our hearts, it’s the best part about being young and it what makes life worth living! You learn more about love than you can ever learn at an institution.”

Likewise, late Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari condemed the action of the university and called it “ridiculous”.