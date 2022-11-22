Pakistan girl Ayesha dances to ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’, goes viral: Watch

A dance video from Pakistan is making the rounds while netizens are coming up with encouraging comments for the girl who is seen dancing to the tune of the legendary song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ by Lata Mangeshkar.

Uploaded by herself in her Instagram handle oyee_ayesha on November 1, Ayesha has captioned the post as, “I love myself, And do you know I really don’t give a shit., So No bad comments!”

The post has so far earned a huge number to the tune of 581755 likes.

We can see in the video that Ayesha is dancing gracefully to the tune of the famous song by Lata ji in a marriage pandal where guests are also seen in the background. The guests are seen encouraging the dancer by clapping while a videographer is also seen sometimes in the frame capturing the dance moves.

And the dance earned these comments. “We are indians… Ham kisi ko bhi famous kar dete hai”

Another user wrote, “Pakistan Aur India ke alag hone ki ye jhooti afwaah kon faila rha h hum sab ek hai (Who is spreading the rumour that India and Pakistan is different, we are one)”

Another user admired, “Oyyyy hoyyyyy kya cutness hai yaar”

Watch the dance here: