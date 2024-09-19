Overcome work related stress with 5 simple steps, read to know more

Work related stress has been the major growing concern. Heavy workload, pressure and more than 8 hours of working time has been effecting everyone both physically and mentally. including Symptoms Digestive issues, back and neck pain, high blood pressure along with bad mental health, irritability etc.

Employers should learn how to take care of their physical and mental health along with job life.

Alleviate workplace stress through proactive wellness practices. Here are some tips to overcome work related stress:

Exercising regularly

Regular exercise can help reducing your stress hormones. It maintain physical and bone health perfectly. Exercise also induce endorphins which boosts your mood and helps improving sleep quality.

Prioritize self care

Take breaks every hour to stretch and move. Avoid prolonged period of sitting. Sitting for long time encourages muscle fatigue and strain.

Set boundaries

Share your concerns with supervisor or collogues. Seek support in case needed. Clarify expectations and priorities. Put your physical and mental health first. Learn to say no to non essential tasks.

Practice mindfulness

Do breathing exercise, take few deep breaths every hour. Focus on kindness and compassion. Maintain healthy relation with collogues. Appreciate your hard work and plan for next day.

Balanced diet and good quality sleep

Balanced diet and good quality sleep boosts immune system, rejuvenates mind and body. It sharpens concentration at work place and supports in stress management.

Remember nothing is more important then your health. Take care of your health, it will take care of you.