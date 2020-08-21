Photo credit: Twitter/ @susantananda3

Organgutan bath: When orangutans take bath like humans

By KalingaTV Bureau

While common query is that whether orangutans take bath or not, a recent video, where 2 orangutans are seen taking bath like gentlemen in a sophisticated bathroom has gone viral on social media. The said video has been shared by IFS Sushanta Nanda on his Twitter handle.

As we can see in the video, two orang-utans are taking bath in a sophisticated bathroom that has all modern gears. Like humans, the beasts are first removing their bathrobes and then entering to the bathroom.

The two animals are seen switching on the shower themselves and then happily taking bath with much pleasure. They are using soap and one of them is helping the other to use soap on its back.

Sushanta Nanda is well known among netizens who often shares such interesting videos of animals and birds.

You might also like
Miscellany

Researchers Develop Smart ‘Chesma’ That Tracks Eye Movements

State

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 210 vacant posts, get salary as per 7th Pay…

State

10th pass students also can get Railway job without examination; Check details

State

Good News! Govt will help you if your salary is less than 21 thousand; Know details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7