Organgutan bath: When orangutans take bath like humans

While common query is that whether orangutans take bath or not, a recent video, where 2 orangutans are seen taking bath like gentlemen in a sophisticated bathroom has gone viral on social media. The said video has been shared by IFS Sushanta Nanda on his Twitter handle.

As we can see in the video, two orang-utans are taking bath in a sophisticated bathroom that has all modern gears. Like humans, the beasts are first removing their bathrobes and then entering to the bathroom.

The two animals are seen switching on the shower themselves and then happily taking bath with much pleasure. They are using soap and one of them is helping the other to use soap on its back.

Sushanta Nanda is well known among netizens who often shares such interesting videos of animals and birds.