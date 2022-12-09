Olive Garden manager’s outrageous memo over unplanned leaves lands them in trouble

Olive Garden, an American casual dining restaurant chain specializing in Italian-American cuisine, is best known for its service and its famous breadsticks. These restaurants are not only good to their customers but also respect their staff. This is why when a manager at one of its branches, gave a cruel memo to its employees, the organization no longer wanted them aboard.

Expressing concern over too many unplanned leaves, the angry memo by the restaurant to its workers said that if an employee cannot make it to work, they have to submit proof of their absence.

“If you’re sick, you need to come to prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us,” read the memo.

The manager warned the employees of the consequences of not following orders. They said, “From now on if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job.”

They warned that if someone takes more than one-off in the next month, they are out. “If anyone calls out more than ONCE in the next 30 days, you will not have a job,” the memo threatened.

The manager further boasts about themselves and how they have not taken a single day off in their 11.5 years at Darden, the parent company of the restaurant. However, the fuming workers weren’t happy with the decision and after a lot of complaints, the manager was sacked from the job.