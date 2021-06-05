Odisha: Cuttack’s SB Women’s College student turns first ever Zomato food delivery girl: Watch

By WCE 5
zomato delivery girl odisha

Cuttack: The inspirational tale of a College girl from Cuttack of Odisha is making the rounds in the silver city. After her father, a driver, lost job and had to sit idle at home due to lock down for Covid 19, the +2 Science student decided to financially support the family and took up a part time job.

Meet Bishnupriya Swain, an eighteen-year-old sober girl from Cuttack, a meritorious student of +2 Science of Shailabala Women’s College. She doesn’t hails from a well to do family. However, her effort to support the family during lock down has become an inspiration for many.

After her father lost job due to lock down she learned riding with her father’s bike. Later, she went to the local Zomato office and after interview, started working as a Zomato food delivery girl. She became the first ever food delivery girl of Cuttack.

Bishnupriya gives tuition to students in the morning hour and then goes for her Zomato part time work. She has not only shown the power of woman but she has proved that not only boys, girls can also execute such tough jobs. And for her inspirational work, she has won heart of her customers.

Also read: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Clove
You might also like
State

Former BJD MLA Bikram Keshari Barma No More

State

Cuttack Sishu Bhawan To Be Upgraded Into Dedicated COVID19 Hospital

State

HCL Recruitment 2021: Recruitment For Several Post Begins, Apply Soon

State

Rain,Thunderstorm Alert To These Districts In Odisha Within Next 3 Hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.