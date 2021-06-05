Cuttack: The inspirational tale of a College girl from Cuttack of Odisha is making the rounds in the silver city. After her father, a driver, lost job and had to sit idle at home due to lock down for Covid 19, the +2 Science student decided to financially support the family and took up a part time job.

Meet Bishnupriya Swain, an eighteen-year-old sober girl from Cuttack, a meritorious student of +2 Science of Shailabala Women’s College. She doesn’t hails from a well to do family. However, her effort to support the family during lock down has become an inspiration for many.

After her father lost job due to lock down she learned riding with her father’s bike. Later, she went to the local Zomato office and after interview, started working as a Zomato food delivery girl. She became the first ever food delivery girl of Cuttack.

Bishnupriya gives tuition to students in the morning hour and then goes for her Zomato part time work. She has not only shown the power of woman but she has proved that not only boys, girls can also execute such tough jobs. And for her inspirational work, she has won heart of her customers.