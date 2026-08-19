Octopus latches onto fisherman’s face in terrifying Philippines encounter

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A Philippine fisherman had an encounter with an octopus that has him deeply scared of going to sea.

The fisherman named Jesser Cervantes snagged the octopus while fishing of Puerto Princesa Island in Palawan from a small wooden boat on the 10th of July

The creature quickly attached itself to his face. Tentacles wrapped around his head and the suction of the octopus caused it to firmly attach itself.

The video captures Cervantes desperately trying to detach the octopus.

The original video got over 2k views, with people showing concerns about the fisherman and mentioning the traumatic incident occurred.

During a moment of panic, the cephalopod managed to cover his face with its arms, preventing Cervantes from being able to pull his head free.

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Eventually he managed to regain control by using a bamboo stick to beat the octopus away, releasing him of its grasp.

After getting free Cervantes tossed the octopus back into the sea, telling viewers later that it had been a very rough experience.

He explained it was hard to deal with and it had practically torn off his face. The footage has since gone viral, prompting amazed viewers to remark about how powerful an octopus’s grip can truly be.

Watch the video here:

Octopus refuses to let go of fisherman face pic.twitter.com/sTEBbz2aXz — Heidi (@Heidi3614645017) August 17, 2026