Nurse undresses self on road protesting delay in job posting in Jaipur

A woman on Wednesday was seen undressing herself on the road to protest against delay in posting her in a job. The incident took place in Jaipur of Rajasthan.

As per reports, the said woman is awaiting for her posting orders for the last two years as an Auxilliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM). However, though in the mean while she has already approached many senior officials in this regard, she is yet to be reinstated. Hence, today she decided to take this bold step to undress herself on the road.

The woman has been arrested by police on the charges of breach of peace. The woman is 36 year old.

It has been learnt from reports that the woman is mentally perfectly fit and has done such an act in protest.